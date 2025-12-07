Brute punches 74-year-old man after bumping into him in East Village: cops

Police are on the hunt for a brute who punched a 74-year-old man in the East Village last month.

Detectives released images on Sunday of the man they believe perpetrated the horrendous attack that occurred in front of 86 4th Ave. at about 9:27 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Police said the senior victim was walking to his hotel when the suspect bumped into him. The pair got into a verbal dispute that ended with the attacker punching him in the face.

The brute then made a run for it southbound on 4th Avenue, law enforcement sources said.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. Police said the victim suffered an injury to his head and walked himself to an urgent care clinic, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green vest, sweatpants, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.