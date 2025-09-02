Brute slashed Brooklyn straphanger because he bumped into him: cops

Police say they are looking for a subway brute who slashed a straphanger after they bumped into each other in Brooklyn last week.

Transit cops are looking for a subway brute who slashed a Brooklyn straphanger after they bumped into each other on a train last week.

According to police sources, the violent attack occurred on at approximately 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 29 aboard a Queens-bound A train near the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets station.

Cops say a 31-year-old man entered a crowded train and accidentally bumped into the suspect. Becoming enraged, the perpetrator yelled something the victim did not understand before pulling a sharp object from his backpack.

Law enforcement sources said the brute then slashed the commuter across his face and left wrist as the train, then departed at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn stop before officers from the 84th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 30 could apprehend him.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center,k where he received stitches and was listed in stable condition.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released images of the suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hat, blue pants and black sweater.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.