BREAKING: Buck Showalter not returning as Mets manager

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced prior to Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Phillies that he will not be returning for a third season as the team’s manager in 2024.

With the impending arrival of David Stearns as president of baseball operations, the 67-year-old veteran skipper revealed that the “new leadership, they’re going to go in a different direction.”

“I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team,” Showalter said. “I’m proud of what the Mets did. We won to close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, I had as much fun as I’ve ever had in the game. It reminded me why I always love this kind of work. I wish things could have gone better this season because the Mets fans deserve that. And in my heart I will always wonder what could have been if this hadn’t happened or that hadn’t happened, but I try not to live in that world.”