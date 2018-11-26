Burned body discovered by kids on Staten Island, police say

The burned body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a Staten Island park on Sunday, police said.

The body of Yelena Rabkina was found naked with burn marks at about 1 p.m. inside the Long Pond Park in Tottenville, near the corner of Bartow Avenue and Eugene Street.

Her body was discovered by a group of kids who were walking and stumbled upon the scene, police said. She was miles from her Arrochar home.

Rabkina was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately clear.