Bus driver Wayne Alman charged after fatally hitting pedestrian Eleonora Shulkina in Brooklyn: NYPD

The victim was hit by a bus that was making a left turn, cops said.

An MTA bus driver has been charged in connection with a fatal crash last week in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities said Wayne Alman, 52, was driving an MTA B36 bus on Dec. 14 in Sheepshead Bay when he fatally struck Eleonora Shulkina, 62. The bus was making a left on East 17th Street from Avenue Z when it hit her, cops said.

Shulkina was found unresponsive with trauma to her head, police said. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Alman remained at the scene of the collision. He has since been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.