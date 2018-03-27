Newsday co-publisher Edward Bushey is leaving the local media company for an executive position with the Chicago-based media giant tronc Inc., he said Tuesday in an email to employees.

Co-publisher Debby Krenek will continue to serve as publisher.

She and Bushey have shared leadership since June 2016 of the Newsday Media Group, which consists of its namesake newspaper and website, amNewYork and amNY.com, Hometown Shopper penny-saver publications and others.

Bushey, a Long Island native, has worked for Newsday since 1993. He joined the company as a financial analyst and soon was promoted to supervisory positions overseeing production, distribution and finance.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for me, as it allows me to pursue a new exciting opportunity but leave a place where I ‘grew up’ and truly love,” he told employees. “I have never been with a better, more dedicated group of people, which has provided me the opportunity to work with and learn from the best in the industry.”

Bushey’s new employer, tronc, is the successor company to Tribune Publishing in Chicago, whose holdings include the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune. Tribune Publishing owned Newsday from 2000 to 2008.

He has served on the board of directors of the Long Island Association business group and the social services provider Family Service League.

Bushey, whose last day is Friday, praised Newsday majority owner Patrick Dolan and Krenek.

“Pat’s ownership and Debby’s leadership have provided us with new direction, opportunity and enthusiasm,” Bushey said. “I feel confident knowing I am leaving Newsday — and all of you — in Debby’s capable hands.”

Dolan said Tuesday, “In the world of running newspapers, Ed is as authentic as they come. He truly ‘walked the walk.’ During his 25 years at Newsday, Ed learned the business from bottom up and applied that hard-earned knowledge honestly to every management decision he made. From operations to production, from audience development to distribution and finance, his contributions are way too numerous to list—but they all helped make this newspaper great. Ed will be missed as a leader and as a friend. We wish him the very best in his new position at tronc. He will always be a beloved member of the Newsday family.

“Meanwhile, Debby Krenek will continue and build on the terrific work she and Ed did together as co-publishers. Debby has my full confidence. We’re moving to a new headquarters, and exciting initiatives are in the works. I’m certain we will continue to achieve excellence — and have some fun doing it!”

Krenek joined Newsday in 2001 as associate editor for special projects, including the creation of a Newsday website for New York City. She was promoted to managing editor three years later and was named editor-in-chief and executive vice president of digital media in 2009.

Krenek has been instrumental to the expansion of newsday.com and the creation of Newsday apps for mobile devices and a video journalism department, which produces Emmy-winning documentaries.

“Ed has been a great partner to me and a smart, dedicated colleague over his 25-year career here,” Krenek said. “He has helped navigate a changing news business, championed strong Long Island coverage and guided us in the direction that’s right for Newsday’s audience.

“As it has been an honor and privilege to collaborate with Ed, it is an honor and privilege to continue to lead this great institution, which serves the people of Long Island as we move forward in a time of rapid change and enormous potential.”

Earlier in her career, Krenek served as managing editor for features and editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News. She directed the News’ coverage of the Abner Louima police brutality case, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1998. She also worked at the Dallas Times Herald and Corpus Christi Caller Times, both in her native Texas.