‘Bushwick’ action thriller will soon start filming in the neighborhood

SHAWN MCCREESH
March 18, 2015
Houses on McKibben Court between White and Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Watch out for zombies, Bushwick!

Houses on McKibben Court between White and Bushwick Ave. in Bushwick. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Bushwick is coming to a big screen near you. An action thriller by the same name as the Brooklyn nabe is is currently in pre-production, and is set to start filming in Bushwick in a couple of weeks, according to a spokesperson with Bullet Pictures. It will feature actress Jane Levy and be directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. The film will reportedly revolve around protagonist Lucy attempting to navigate a zombie infested Bushwick. Start keeping an eye out for film crews in the neighborhood soon.

