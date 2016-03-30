Bushwick fire: 6-alarm blaze injures 11 people, FDNY says

Firefighters respond to a raging, six-alarm fire on DeKalb Avenue in Bushwick late Tuesday, March 29, 2016. The Red Cross said it is currently assisting more than 40 displaced residents with temporary housing. Photo Credit: iStock

A massive fire in Brooklyn Tuesday night injured 11 people and severely damaged five buildings.

Firefighters were called to the scene on DeKalb Avenue in Bushwick just before 10 p.m. An FDNY representative said the fire quickly engulfed five row houses on the block.

About 210 firefighters responded to the fire, which grew to six alarms before it was put out around 1:20 a.m., the FDNY said.

Of the 11 people injured, seven refused medical attention, two suffered minor injuries, and one person was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said. One firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

The Red Cross said it is currently assisting more than 40 displaced residents, including 12 children, with temporary housing.