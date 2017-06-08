Bushwick gang bust: Turf war leads to a dozen arrests, district attorney says

The suspects are facing an array of charges, including attempted murder and assault.

A dozen purported gang members are accused of engaging in a turf war that the district attorney’s office said wreaked havoc on the Bushwick community, resulting in at least 10 shootings that left seven people injured over the span of nearly two years.

The alleged members of the Bushwick-based True Bosses Only street gang are now facing a 59-count indictment that includes charges ranging from criminal use of a firearm and assault to attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the DA’s office announced Thursday.

The TBO gang members, ranging in age from 17 to 26, began feuding with three other local gangs – Elm Street Piru, Loot Gang and 900 Gang – over territory back in July 2015. They often used social media to issue threats against rival gang members or brag about the crimes they committed, according to prosecutors.

In a recent incident from March 2017, Gilbert “Gilly” Arciliares allegedly fired a gun at two Piru gang members on Myrtle Avenue but shot an innocent bystander instead. Other passersby, including children, ran for their lives, the DA’s office said.

Arciliares is also accused in a separate shooting that injured two women on Central Avenue in September 2016. Members of the rival Elm Street Piru gang were the intended targets, the DA’s office said.

“This indictment describes a terrifying mix of deadly force and mindless obsessions with turf, leading to serious consequences for innocent bystanders,” said Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a written statement. “We will never stop fighting against gun violence and this kind of senseless disregard for the safety of our children and neighbors.”

The indictment also includes the following suspects:

Carlos “Skrap” Lucas, 22, of Ocean Hill, Brooklyn

Hector “Kash” Lleras, 26, of Fort Greene, Brooklyn

Patrick “Holly” Tucker, 25, of Canarsie, Brooklyn

Tyrece “Preme” Findlay, 20, of West Farms, Bronx

Malik “Euros” Cherry, 20, of Gravesend, Brooklyn

Anthony “Gunna” Gooding, 21, of Bushwick, Brooklyn

Yasin “Ya-Ya” Shearin, 19, of Graniteville, Staten Island

Jamar “Headache” Lovander, 26, of Arverne, Queens