A man was found shot to death in his Brooklyn apartment two days after his next-door neighbor was found dead with her hands bound, but police believe he may have been shot the same day as his neighbor, the NYPD said Sunday.

When family members went to check on Basil Gray, 54, at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, they found him unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds in his torso inside his fifth-floor apartment in the Bushwick Houses, on Moore Street between Humboldt Street and Bushwick Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days before, at about 6:45 p.m., 62-year-old Ana Devalle was found in the apartment next door fatally shot in the head with her hands bound, police said.

While the motives of the killings remain unknown, police said the two were possibly killed on the same day.

“It’s a strong possibility that the male discovered today did not die today,” Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said Sunday. “There’s a strong possibility that he died on the same date and approximate time as the female, his female neighbor.”

Kemper said there was similar forensic evidence in both apartments. There was no forced entry in either apartment, he said. A small amount of money was missing from Devalle’s apartment, he said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.