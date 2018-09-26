Surveillance video released as NYPD investigates Bushwick Houses shooting deaths

Two neighbors were found two days apart in May — both shot dead.

Police released new surveillance video Tuesday as they search for clues in connection with the shooting deaths of two next-door neighbors in the Bushwick Houses earlier this year.

The two neighbors were found shot to death days apart in May, but investigators have said they believe they may have been killed on the same day.

Ana Delvalle, 62, was first found on May 11, fatally shot in the head with her hands bound, police have said. Her neighbor, Basil Gray, 54, was found unconscious May 13 by family members inside his fifth-floor apartment on Moore Street between Humboldt Street and Bushwick Avenue. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities have said.

The surveillance video shows three people inside the building at approximately the time police believe the shootings occurred.

Police have said the same caliber shell casings were recovered from both apartments, and that there was no forced entry in either apartment. A small amount of money was missing from Delvalle’s apartment.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.