Busta Rhymes charged with assault after throwing protein drink at man at Chelsea gym, NYPD says

Busta Rhymes was arrested at the scene.

Rapper Busta Rhymes has been charged with assault after he allegedly threw a protein drink at a man at Chelsea gym Wednesday night, the NYPD said.

The rapper, whose real name is Trevor Smith, had a dispute with a man at the Steel Gym at 146 W. 23rd St. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. At some point, Smith threw a bottle full of protein drink at the victim, who suffered a laceration to his face, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, and released from Manhattan Criminal Court early Thursday.

Smith’s attorney, Scott Leemon, called the charges “a bunch of bull.” “It’s another attempt of someone to play on Busta’s celebrity status,” he said.

Smith is due back in court on Nov. 6.