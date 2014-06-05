Cab driver dies after being pinned in Midtown

He got out of the car and it rolled backwards and pinned him.

A 58-year-old livery cab driver was pinned and killed by his SUV in midtown after it rolled backwards Thursday, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, had stopped the 2011 Ford Expedition on Madison Avenue near 49th Street at about 11:20 a.m. to let a passenger out.

Police said he left the SUV to help the passengers and the vehicle started to roll backwards. The driver tried to jump back behind the wheel, but the SUV drifted sideways, pinning him between his own car and a parked van.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.