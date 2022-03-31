Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives $1,100 bet insurance as weekend approaches

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides bettors with the chance to get an early start on Final Four action or lock in massive bet insurance on NBA and NHL action. With over 30 odds boosts, a special bet and get parlay bonus, and a big risk-free bet, the app is bringing new players a variety of different ways to score big value as the month of March comes to a close and April gets underway.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR gears up for the Final Four and busy runs on NBA and NHL regular season action by offering all new players various incentives. An $1,100 risk-free bet serves as the headline offer, but players can receive only 30 daily odds boosts, free bet offers, profit boosts, and more.

This year’s Final Four should draw significant betting action. It marks the first time NY sports betting will offer legal online wagering for college basketball’s most important weekend, while bettors in a number of states can score the value brought by this offer. Only Villanova exists in a school with legal online sports betting (Pennsylvania), but the theater of Duke and UNC meeting for the first time in NCAA Tournament history with the stakes higher than ever should make for a massive betting event.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Brings Bet Insurance

The big offer ahead of the Final Four this weekend is $1,100 bet insurance. This means new players can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR and place a first bet with no-risk involved. In other words, players can wager between $20 and $1,100 — the greatest amount offered by any legal betting app. If the wager hits, collect the cash payout. If it fails to hit, the losing bet will return a site credit bonus that can be played back on another game. Essentially, a new Caesars player gets two opportunities to hit a cash profit as the betting experience gets underway.

Other Options with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The app excels at offering both new and current players a lengthy list of odds boosts. Players can get game and player prop outcomes with enhanced odds on sports leagues such as NCAA basketball, NBA, NHL, golf, and NASCAR. Currently, over 25 odds boosts exist in the app. Typically speaking, this number increases as the weekend approaches. At times, players can have access to over 50 odds boots.

Also this week, the app is offering a variety of parlay bonuses. For Thursday, players who make a $20 multi-leg wager will receive a $10 free bet. As the weekend approaches, be sure to look for other parlay specials, free bet offers, and profit enhancements after applying a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Getting Started

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR can be applied in the following states: New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Play the app’s other odds boosts, standard odds while being sure to check out the current in-app specials.