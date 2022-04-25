Caesars Sportsbook promo code kick starts week with $1,100 bet insurance

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code continues to run one of the best all-around sportsbook specials available in any legal sports betting market. With the NBA Playoffs reaching the decisive games of the opening round and the Major League Baseball schedule gearing up for the final week of April, bettors will have access to a number of intriguing specials and odds boosts this week.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will bring all new players an $1,100 first bet insurance special along with well over 30 odds boosts and more this week.

Along with what remains the most aggressive new player offer available at any sports betting app, a rotating set of bonuses will be available throughout the week. Check back frequently to unlock deals such as parlay boosts, same-game parlay boosts and other free bet bonuses. Recently, the app has offered specials across MLB and NBA Playoffs action, and the same will continue as the calendar ticks down its final days of April.

Click here to unlock Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to access an $1,100 risk-free first bet insurance and all of the other latest and best in-app offers.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code to Close April

Since rebranding itself from William Hill to Caesars Sportsbook late last summer, the app has surged in popularity. Ultimately, there’s two primary reasons for its rise. Not only has the company gone hard with a creative advertising spend, but it’s also provided new sign ups with the biggest and best new player specials available.

Simply put, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR unlocks offers that either rival or exceed that of the competition.

While it has climbed the ranks in more mature states such as New Jersey, it’s launch at the start of operations in states such as New York and Louisiana have seen it get out of the gates fast, establishing itself as a must-have.

Currently, in addition to the three states mentioned above, the app is available in: Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado and Arizona.

How to Lock in the Latest Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

To get started, simply follow these steps.

to grab Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Select the state from the dropdown menu.

Complete the registration form.

Make a first deposit of no less than $20. Once the account has been funded, place a risk-free first wager of anywhere between $20 and $1,100.

If the wager wins, the Caesars app will issue a cash payout. Should it not win, the app will provide a site credit refund in the equivalent amount of the losing wager.

A Huge Week Closes Month

A big week of sports betting action will close out the month of April. And as the month winds down, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will provide all of the best ways to score big-time value.

On Monday, the Sixers will try to close out the Raptors. The Nets will look to avoid a stunning four-game sweep by the Celtics. Throughout the week, key NBA Playoffs matchups and MLB games will fill up the schedule. Also of note, the NHL Playoffs will soon be here. Be sure to check out a variety of excellent specials for these games, too.

