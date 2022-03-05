Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks $1,500 basketball, UFC bonus

Caesars Sportsbook helps usher in March’s many sporting events with a can’t-miss sign-up offer. Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code found on this page, new sign ups can unlock an unrivaled deposit match.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, new users get their first deposit matched in full up to $1,500. That bonus can also be unlocked with any first deposit of at least $50.

Between March Madness, European soccer, the NBA, and NHL, sporting events are taking place seemingly round the clock. The Caesars Sportsbook promotion discussed on this page gives new users the power to bet these games with house money. The industry leaders match all first deposits in full for its new clients up to $1,500. What’s more, as Saturday night rolls around, there are 46 odds boosts available in the app along with a special 33% profit boost on college basketball action.

To gain a dollar-for-dollar initial deposit match as much as $1,500, click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

New Users Collect $1,500 with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

With a deposit match like the one on offer to new members at Caesars, March could become as profitable as it is exciting to sports fans and bettors alike. Using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR, registrants can spend the month betting with house money.

That promo code activates a dollar-for-dollar first deposit match of up to $1,500 for new Caesars members. Caesars Sportsbook doubles up any initial deposit of $50 or more in bonus money.

There is no upper bound on qualifying deposit amounts for this promotional offer. However, deposits of more than $1,500 will still receive the maximum of $1,500 in site credit.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Step-by-Step Walkthrough

It couldn’t be easier to lock in this sweet deal either. By following the simple steps listed here, new members will unlock their deposit match in just a few short minutes:

Firstly, Click here or on any line on this page to create a new account at Caesars Sportsbook.

Complete any sign-up information, as asked, such as address, date of birth, etc.

Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to unlock the 100% initial deposit match.

Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to unlock the 100% initial deposit match. Complete a first deposit of at least $50 with one of the secure methods offered.

Caesars matches that deposit in full with bonus money worth up to $1,500.

This special is available in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, and Arizona.

Current Betting Options at Caesars

With up to $1,500 of free bonus money at your disposal, the next thing to do is decide what to wager that money upon. Caesars Sportsbook provides you with countless gaming markets and wagering types to do so.

The promo code discussed on this page gifts you free money to place teaser bets, parlays, and straight wagers as you please. Feel free to use your bonus loot on these March sporting events or another of your choosing:

March Madness

NBA

NHL

Champions League

English Premier League

Major League Soccer

NASCAR

UFC

Caesars Sportsbook has options to satisfy any bettor’s fancies. And with as much as $1,500 of house money to get started, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of all Caesars offers. Make your start at Caesars before this deal disappears for good.

To gain a dollar-for-dollar initial deposit match as much as $1,500, click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.