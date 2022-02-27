Caesars Sportsbook promo code brings super boosts, $1,500 match bonus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR gears up for the final two days of February with an onslaught of aggressive new player specials spread out across NBA, college basketball, and NHL action. Those who get in before the end of the month will have access to the sports betting landscape’s largest new player special, one that could potentially end in the coming days.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will unlock a $1,500 first deposit match with a dollar-for-dollar bonus while also delivering dozens of odds boosts and a special super boost on the Sixers-Knicks matchup.

Eight NBA games are on tap Sunday, teaming up with busy NHL, college basketball, and soccer schedules. After a day in which college hoops saw its top six teams each fall, the stage for March Madness is coming into focus and the betting action is gearing up. Before it gets here, however, Caesars Sportsbook will be bringing new players what will likely be its best overall new player specials for the foreseeable future. Therefore, it makes sense to get into the mix now. More on this below.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 first deposit match and plenty of other specials.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code closes month strong

Sunday gets underway with early afternoon matchups across the board. The NBA slate kicks off with the Sixers traveling to Madison Square Garden for a matchup with the Knicks. Bettors will be able to grab a special Super Boost on James Harden and RJ Barrett each to score over 19.5 points with enhanced +175 odds. This special brings a strong boost on a likely-to-hit prop.

The boosts won’t stop there, however, as bettors will have access to over 30 different enhanced markets spanning soccer, hockey, and basketball.

Of course, these special markets are complementary value deals to the 100% full deposit match available to all new players who make a first deposit of at least $50 into a new player account. With first deposits ranging anywhere between $50 to $1,500, players will double their money. That said, players are free to deposit a lesser amount to begin wagering, but they will not be eligible to receive the match.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR

To get started with the app and grab the deposit match and other specials today, simply completing the following steps.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR by clicking right here . Select your state via the dropdown menu.

AMNYCZR by clicking right . Select your state via the dropdown menu. Complete the brief registration process.

Select a deposit method and make first deposit of at least $50 to get the 100% match. Again, players can deposit less, but won’t receive the bonus.

Begin wagering on the various markets available in the app.

Get the app in states like New Jersey, New York, Arizona, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, and West Virginia.

It pays to strike now

Above, we mentioned that this could be the final opportunity to lock in such strong value for the foreseeable future. Typically speaking, state launches and the Super Bowl bring the best offers from online sportsbooks. With the NY sports betting and Louisiana sports betting launches — and the Super Bowl — each in the rearview mirror, it’s possible that Caesars Sportsbook adjusts its new player bonuses going into March. While we can expect strong value regardless of what the app provides, it’s likely that it will not eclipse the current special.

Click here to lock in Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get a $1,500 first deposit match and plenty of other specials.