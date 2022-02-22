Caesars Sportsbook promo code for college basketball locks in $1,500 bonus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR brings a 100% deposit match this week during a critical slate of college basketball action. The NBA won’t get back into the swing of things until Thursday, but the Caesars Sportsbook app will still deliver huge value in the interim.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR grants direct access to a 100% full deposit match bonus, one that’s good up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

The sports schedule is about to heat back up ahead of March Madness, and that means the top online sports betting apps will be looking to bring in as many players as possible during what is one of the biggest sports betting stretches on the calendar. Unlike the Super Bowl, which is isolated to a single day, the NCAA Tournament brings multiple weekends of intense betting interest, making it a key event for the top operators.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for College Basketball Action

Let’s work through the various incentives currently available with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR. Things begin with a full deposit match that maxes out at $1,500. A $50 first deposit will activate the match which brings a dollar-for-dollar free bet. That means players who deposit $839 will get $839 and someone who deposits $1,500 will get $1,500. This bonus can be used to bet on events like college basketball, NHL, NBA, soccer, and more.

Meanwhile, the app also offers more boosts than any competitor on the market. Tuesday kicks off with 33 different odds boosts on game and player props. For instance, check out markets such as these:

Nebraska win and over 149.5 (+1000)

Villanova, Miami, and Oklahoma (+1600)

Boise State win and over 120.5 points (+250)

San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, and UNLV (+625)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Process

To get started with Caesars Sportsbook, simply follow these steps.

Click here to get started. At the landing page, click the dropdown bar. Select your current state. This will lock in promo code AMNYCZR.

to get started. At the landing page, click the dropdown bar. Select your current state. This will lock in promo code AMNYCZR. Complete the brief registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $50. Deposit options include online checking, debit/credit cards, PayPal, and more. Again, the 100% match will max out at $1,500.

Begin betting on regular game odds, odds boosts, and other specials.

Caesars Sportsbook is available in New York, Louisiana, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan.

Additional Specials

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR will bring access to a variety of in-app specials in the coming days and weeks. For instance, NHL bettors will earn free bets if your team scores three goals. Bettors will be able to place a straight, pregame, full game, moneyline wager on the Rangers vs. Capitals showdown. Regardless of the bet’s outcome, players will get a $50 free bet as long as the team backed scores at least three goals.

Meanwhile, bettors will receive specials like risk-free same game parlays, parlay insurances, free bet offers, and other free bet boosts.

