Caesars Sportsbook promo code welcomes back baseball with 2 no-brainer specials

Those looking to lock in the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code as MLB action resumes Thursday have landed in the right spot. Bettors in all states where the app is live can score a $1,500 risk-free first bet, while those who are in New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, and New York will have additional access to a bet $20, win $100 bonus on any MLB game. With a pick of two strong specials in play, now is the perfect time to jump into the fray with one of the industry’s biggest and best overall apps.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 delivers all new users a $1,500 risk-free first bet, while those in select states can utilize code AMNY5X for a bet $20, win $100 MLB bonus.

With the All-Star Game now in the rearview mirror, baseball’s stretch drive approaches and the race for postseason spots will be heating up. The action gets underway Thursday with a partial slate of games before every MLB team takes the field Friday through Sunday this weekend. Below, we will run through some of the best overall bonuses and specials while also taking a look at how to get started.

Click here to grab a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Score a +500 MLB payout on any team to win any game this weekend by clicking right here.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code welcomes back baseball

Without question, this is one of the slowest sports weeks on the yearly calendar. The Wednesday after the MLB All-Star Game is particularly tough, as it marks one of the rare days on the calendar in which one of the four major sports leagues isn’t in action. That said, baseball returns Thursday, and the sprint is officially on for postseason position. To welcome the return of baseball, bettors can lock down one of two offers — well, bettors in some states will have such a choice.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, IL, AZ GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY5X SIGNUP BONUS BET $20, WIN $100

MLB BONUS! BET NOW

While those who are in any of the states where the app runs can utilize Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 for the industry’s biggest risk-free bet and a variety of other specials, those in select states will have access to a strong MLB offer. With code AMNY5x, players can open up a bet $20, win $100 bonus on any team to emerge with a victory in any weekend game, beginning with Thursday’s partial slate. Below, we will run through state eligibility.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code steps and eligibility

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code $1,500 risk-free bet special is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Iowa, Michigan, Louisiana, Tennessee, Colorado, and Arizona. Those who are in New Jersey, New York, Illinois, and Arizona can access the MLB offer.

To use AMNY15, click here . Get AMNY5x right here .

. Get AMNY5x right . Select your state.

Provide some general registration information.

Make a first deposit of at least $20 to qualify for the promotion of your choice.

Place a risk-free first bet, or select any MLB team to win any game at the +500 odds special.

Use any of the app’s other betting markets, including odds boosts and specials.

Other boosts and bonuses

Bettors can check out over 25 different odds boosts Thursday, including a headline boost of no run in Yankees-Astros, Rangers-Marlins, and Tigers-Athletics at +420 odds. Meanwhile, check out “Bet for a Boost” by opting-in and score a 10% profit boost on any MLB parlay.

Click here to grab a $1,500 risk-free first bet. Score a +500 MLB payout on any team to win any game this weekend by clicking right here.