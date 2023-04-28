Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Kings vs. Warriors $1,250 first bet offer

The NBA Playoffs continue Friday night with plenty of MLB action also on deck, and the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code will have the best bonus on any of the action. With a $1,250 first bet offer, new players can lock into matchups like Kings-Warriors and Lakers-Grizzlies and do so with a can’t-miss offer.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

To claim this three-pronged welcome package, simply register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Consequently, you receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits, and 1,000 Tier Credits.

The Reward Credits and Tier Credits populate in your account after placing your first wager. If you earn enough Reward Credits, you can exchange them for entertainment rewards. For example, you can claim gifts like free hotel stays or dining vouchers. Tier Credits are useful, too, as they help you improve your player status. Each new tier comes with better and better player perks related to gameplay.

To acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Friday Night NBA Playoffs

Caesars Sportsbook is helping registrants attack the NBA Playoffs with a smart registration promotion promising three different bonuses.

Those interested in claiming this rare offer should simply create a first-time account using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL. Doing so activates the initial bonus right away, a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. This generous first bet protection would trump most new user offers from other sportsbooks all on its own. However, in this case, it still comes with two other rewards. Placing that initial wager unlocks those other two bonuses. They are the 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits described above.

The $1,250 first bet on Caesars is valid in any sport using any wager type. If your pick wins, you receive the full profit in withdrawable funds. In other words, you can take that money out of your account or reinvest it anywhere in the Caesars app. Conversely, if your selection loses, Caesars refunds your loss in full up to $1,250. Your refund arrives as a bonus bet that matches the amount of your original risk. Consequently, you get to place a whole new wager without putting any additional money at risk.

Four-Step Walkthrough Engages Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars created a true path of least resistance for anyone considering this registration promotion. The sign-up process is simple, straightforward, and headache-free. As a matter of fact, you can register and secure your welcome package in minutes with this four-step quick guide:

Above all, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate this offer.

and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to activate this offer. Subsequently, enter all required personal info to register a new Caesars account. For example, you will have to give your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Third of all, complete a successful first deposit of at least $10. However, keep in mind that you need to deposit enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Finally, place your first bet on Caesars, knowing the sportsbook will refund a loss with a bonus bet up to $1,250.

This offer is available in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Upcoming Schedule for NBA Playoffs

Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Miami have already advanced to the conference semifinals. However, two quarterfinal series are still underway. In the West, Golden State leads Sacramento 3-2 and the LA Lakers lead Memphis 3-2.

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code provides a protected first bet that is valid on any of these series. Therefore, to help new users create their plan of attack for their initial wager, we compiled the upcoming schedule in the NBA Playoffs. Keep in mind, this is as much as is known currently:

Fri. 4/28: Sac @ GSW – G6 (8p ET) ; Mem @ LAL – G6 (10:30p ET).

Sat. 4/29: Phx @ Den – G1 (TBD) ; Atl @ Bos – G7 (7:30p ET) *if necessary.

Sun. 4/30: LAL @ Mem – G7 (TBD)* if necessary ; GSW @ Sac – G7 (TBD)* if necessary ; Mia @ NYK – G1 (1p ET).

Mon. 5/1: Phx @ Den – G2 (TBD).

To acquire a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and other bonuses, click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL.