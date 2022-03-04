Caesars Sportsbook promo code loads up for monster March sports weekend

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code will load up accounts with free money to help make a busy March sports run even more memorable. Using the code below, registrants can double their startup bank and bet free on Caesars’ dime.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYCZR SIGNUP BONUS $1,500!

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to unlock a 100% initial deposit match worth up to $1,500. Any first deposit of $50 or more earns a dollar-for-dollar match in site credit from Caesars up to $1,500.

Throughout March, you can turn on the television at almost any time and find a sporting event taking place. From college basketball conference tournaments to March Madness to the NBA and NHL to soccer, the action never stops. Caesars Sportsbook makes watching even more exciting by doubling up your first deposit when you register for a new account. With as much as $1,500 in bonus money available, the winning possibilities are endless.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR by clicking here to unlock a 100% initial deposit match worth up to $1,500.

Get $1,500 Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

March is arguably the best month of the year for sports. This could become your best March ever with $1,500 of bonus money from Caesars. New members earn up to that amount by simply registering and using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

That code paves the way to a dollar-for-dollar first deposit match from Caesars Sportsbook for new users. Initial deposits of at least $50 will be doubled with Caesars site credit up to $1,500.

While $50 is the minimum deposit required to obtain this boost new accounts, there is no maximum. Registrants can deposit as much as they’d like, but will be capped at $1,500 in bonus money.

How to Unlock Deposit Match with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

The process to unlock this special deal is as easy as the promotion itself is lucrative. Follow the simple instructions below and in just minutes you’ll have up to $1,500 of free money in your new Caesars Sportsbook account:

Firstly, click here or use any link on this page to register for an account at Caesars Sportsbook.

or use any link on this page to register for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. Supply all requested information (e.g. name, address, email address, etc.).

Unlock first deposit match using Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR.

Complete a $50 or greater first deposit using any of the available secure methods offered.

Finally, that deposit will be matched by Caesars Sportsbook dollar-for-dollar up to $1,500.

What to Play in March at Caesars

Once new players have up to $1,500 of extra money in their Caesars Sportsbook accounts, it’s time to place some bets. Consequently, bettors only need to decide what types of wagers to place and on which sporting events to do so.

And it just so happens that Caesars Sportsbook offers limitless options on these fronts. In fact, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR allows you to parlay, tease, and straight wager to your heart’s content on the house’s dime. Here are just some of what Caesars has on tap to tickle your betting fancies this March:

NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments

NBA regular season

NHL regular season

UFC

NASCAR

Tennis

PGA Tour Events

MLS, EPL, Champions League, and other soccer action

Thus, there is literally something for everyone at Caesars Sportsbook. Any new sign-up will have the world of sports at their fingertips as they begin wagering their bonus money.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR after clicking here to unlock a 100% initial deposit match worth up to $1,500.