Caffe Dante shuts its doors after 100 years of service in the Village

Caffe Dante has closed its doors. Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels 3 / AMC

Another longtime Big Apple institution has met its end.

Caffé Dante, the Italian eatery at 79-81 MacDougal St., shut its doors Monday after 100 years of business. The closure came after weeks of speculation over its future after the owner, Mario Flotta, denied reports that its days were numbered.

The boarded up store had a handwritten note, according to Gothamist, that told customers that “we look forward to serving you, starting later this spring,” with no other explanation.

Calls to the store yielded no response.