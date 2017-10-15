New York will give California a helping hand as it continues to battle devastating wildfires consuming the West Coast.

A crew of 20 employees and volunteers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation left Sunday morning to help battle the blazes and rescue civilians, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The wildfires throughout the state have burned more than 214,000 acres — a size larger than New York City — and have killed 40 people, marking the deadliest California fire in history, according to officials.

“New Yorkers help our neighbors in their time of need, and we’re proud to send these brave men and women to help battle these California wildfires,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The New York team is expected to stay in California for at least two weeks, the governor said. In August, the state DEC sent 33 firefighters and additional crews to assist in wildfires in Montana.

With more than 200 people still missing on Saturday in Sonoma County alone, and rubble from thousands of incinerated dwellings yet to be searched, authorities expect the death toll to climb.

Some 100,000 people have been forced from their homes, including 3,000 on Saturday from the city of Santa Rosa. The fires have damaged or destroyed about 5,700 structures.

Cal Fire, the state’s fire department, estimated the fires would be contained by Oct. 20.

With Reuters