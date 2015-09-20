Violent weekend in New York City leaves 7 dead, others injured, cops say

Several people were shot, including seven fatally, in separate incidents during a violent weekend in the city, police said.

In the most recent incident, three men, including a 76-year-old, were fatally shot in Downtown Brooklyn early Sunday.

Calvin Clinkscales, 43, and Lacount Simmons, 39, were both shot in the head near the Raymond Ingersoll Houses on Fleet Walk, near Myrtle Avenue.

The third victim, a 76-year-old named Herbert Brown, was shot in the stomach and taken to New York Methodist Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the shooting appeared to be “criminals against criminals.” He said the city has put a lot of resources into the Ingersoll Houses and others in the area, and will continue to do so.

“Obviously, we had a tough night overnight. But I am absolutely convinced the NYPD is going to find the perpetrators in these cases,” de Blasio said on Sunday, speaking at an unrelated news conference. “NYPD, as everyone knows, has been making tremendous progress in the last few months. We had the safest summer in 20 years.”

Police were looking into a suspect Sunday who was caught on surveillance video.

Later Sunday, a 24-year-old man was shot to death in the Fordham Manor area of the Bronx.

David Hooks was found by the corner of East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Saturday night, a 36-year-old man was found shot to death on Church Avenue in Flatbush at about 5:40 p.m. The victim, Julio Yasser from Brooklyn, was shot in the torso and taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just over two hours later, two men were shot on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, police said. Both victims, 35-year-old Nestor Suazo and a 34-year-old man, were shot in the torso. They were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Suazo was pronounced dead and the second man is in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was then fatally shot in East Harlem just before 10:40 p.m., police said. Kevin Brye was found by East 115th Street and First Avenue with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Finally, a 27-year-old man was shot on Alexander Avenue just after 1 a.m. in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx. The man, who was not identified, was hit in the right leg and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.