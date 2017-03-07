Canadian tourist robbed in Chelsea hotel room, NYPD says

The suspects choked the tourist with a hair dryer cord and beat him, cops said.

Police are searching for three men who attacked a Canadian tourist and stole thousands of dollars in cash from his Manhattan hotel room.

The 31-year-old tourist was staying at Hotel 309 on West 14th Street in Chelsea, police said. He had apparently invited one of the men back to his room, but when the man arrived, at about 3 a.m. Monday, two others were with him, cops said. The three men forced their way into the room and assaulted the victim, they said.

The suspects choked the victim with a hair dryer cord and beat him with a pistol, police said.

They stole $12,000 in cash from the victim’s room and fled the scene.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.