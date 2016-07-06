Captain America statue coming to Prospect Park

Philly has Rocky, D.C. has Abraham Lincoln and now Brooklyn has Captain America.

Marvel announced Tuesday that it will be honoring The First Avenger’s heritage in the borough and 75th anniversary with a 13-foot tall bronze statue in Prospect Park.

The statue depicts the hero, aka Steve Rogers, heroically raising with his trademark star and stripes shield on top of a pedestal that has a quote from his 2011 movie, “I’m just a kid from Brooklyn.”

The statue will first make its debut at the San Diego Comic-Con between July 20 and 24 before making its way to the park for a dedication ceremony on Aug. 10. Details about the event, including the exact location where the statue will be placed, will be revealed in the next few weeks.

Marvel worked with Borough President Eric Adams’ office to secure the memorial and he was thrilled that the comic book company recognized the hero’s borough roots.

“The epic story of this paragon of patriotism, told over decades of crimefighting, has inspired millions of comic lovers across our nation” he said in a statement.

The statue will be featured at “several key locations over the span of the next year,” before it is placed in a permanent location that is still being worked on, according to Marvel. Sources in the city said they are working to make sure the statue’s final home is in Brooklyn.

Since making his debut in 1941, the character has entertained audiences around the world for generations with his comic book adventures. He has appeared in video games, animated TV shows and, of course, his hit movies where he is played by Chris Evans.