Captain America statue gets wider Brooklyn tour

Brooklyn will be seeing more of the First Avenger starting next month.

Marvel revealed more details about its 13-foot bronze statue of Captain America that’s coming to the borough in three weeks.

The memorial to the 75-year-old superhero will be making stops at the Barclays Center and Sunset Park after an intial installation in Prospect Park Aug. 10.

The statue honors the movie incarnation of the character, AKA Steve Rogers, by putting one of his quotes, “I’m just a kid from Brooklyn,” on the pedestal.

The comic version of the character was a Lower East Side native.

It will remain at the Children’s Corner of Prospect Park until September when it will move to Barclays Center and then head to Liberty View Plaza at Sunset Park in October.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be hyping the hero starting Saturday with a free viewing of the “Captain America: The First Avenger,” behind the Brooklyn Museum.

His office will then host screenings of the other Cap movies each Wednesday at Long Meadow North, culminating with a showing of the latest film, “Captain America: Civil War,” on Aug. 10, after the statue is unveiled.