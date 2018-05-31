The driver of a silver Dodge Challenger crashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop Thursday morning, hurting himself and three other people, including a woman who suffered a collapsed lung, police and fire officials said.

The car, which has a Florida license plate, slammed into the Civil Service Cafe, on the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Clifton Place in Bed-Stuy, at about 8:30 a.m., the FDNY said. Photos from the scene show the front of the car inside the building.

A 32-year-old woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition with a collapsed lung and a broken leg, police said. Two men, a 40-year-old who suffered neck and back injuries, and a 32-year-old man with arm pain, were also taken to Methodist, cops said.

#FDNY members are on scene of a motor vehicle into a four story mixed use building, 279 Nostrand Ave in #Brooklyn. Currently, there are 4 non-life-threatening injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/17GMVUeMVL — FDNY (@FDNY) May 31, 2018

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to The Brooklyn Hospital Center: Downtown Campus with an arm injury, according to police.

The cause of the crash and whether or not the driver would be charged was under investigation.