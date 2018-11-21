Cars go up in flames after crash on Brooklyn Bridge, 1 dead, FDNY says

At least two pickup trucks and another car were involved in the crash.

One person died and five others were injured in a fiery crash involving six cars on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, police and fire officials said.

Two pickup trucks and another car were engulfed in flames after the crash at about 7:15 a.m., fire officials said. The fire was put out about an hour later.

A 32-year-old man, identified by police as Kristopher Hambas, was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said. Five other people had minor injuries, he said.

The Manhattan-bound lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m. while the Brooklyn-bound lanes remained closed until about 1 p.m. The city’s Office of Emergency Management warned of extensive delays.