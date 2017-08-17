Car fire on FDR Drive snarls evening commute, FDNY says

No one was injured in the fire, an FDNY spokesman said.

A car fire on FDR Drive snarled traffic just as the evening commute got underway Thursday, an FDNY spokesman said.

Flames completely engulfed the vehicle in the southbound lanes of FDR Drive, near 34th Street, around 4:08 p.m., the spokesman said.

There were no injuries reported, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using foam, which acts like a blanket to suffocate the fire, the spokesman said.

FDR Drive was shut down for several hours during peak rush hour so that crews could clear the foam from the roadway, fire and police officials said.