A car slammed into a building in Chelsea Thursday evening, injuring at least six people, according to the FDNY.

The crash happened near the corner of West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue around 7:10 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

Three people with minor injuries and three people with serious injuries were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. It was unclear if the driver was among the injured.

As of Thursday evening, there was no word on the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.