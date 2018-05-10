LATEST PAPER
Car hits building in Chelsea, injuring several people, FDNY says

The injured were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, the FDNY said.

A car slammed into a building in Chelsea,

A car slammed into a building in Chelsea, injuring at least six people on Thursday, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
A car slammed into a building in Chelsea Thursday evening, injuring at least six people, according to the FDNY.

The crash happened near the corner of West 21st Street and Eighth Avenue around 7:10 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

Three people with minor injuries and three people with serious injuries were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. It was unclear if the driver was among the injured.

As of Thursday evening, there was no word on the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com

