Car slams into house on Staten Island, 1 dead, FDNY says

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Fort Place in St. George, the FDNY said.

A car crash on Staten Island left one person dead and four others injured on Tuesday, the FDNY said.

By Lauren Cook
One person is dead, and four others were rushed to area hospitals after a van crashed into a house on Staten Island, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Fort Place, near Montgomery Avenue in St. George, the spokeswoman said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the four surviving victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital North.

Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the crash, police said. It was unclear if the same four people in custody were also the people who were injured.

Just five minutes before the crash, officers were called to the St. George Theatre, located at 35 Hyatt St., to investigate reports of a fight.

The theatre is located near the Richmond County Supreme Court building.

Police and first responders have swarmed the area.

