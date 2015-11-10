Car launched onto Brooklyn sidewalk, fatally striking pedestrian, police say

Cops say a car jumped a curb, flipped over and killed a man on a busy Brooklyn sidewalk.

The driver of a car that jumped a curb, flipped over and struck and killed a 50-year-old man on a busy Brooklyn sidewalk has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Paul Omoregie, 58, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlicensed operator and driving without a license.

Information for his attorney was not immediately available.

Dramatic images from Monday’s crash showed Omoregie’s car, a black Nissan Sentra, on its roof on Flatbush Avenue near Albemarle Road in front of a row of stores.

The driver and a 3-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said. The boy’s name has not been released.

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the same hospital, was identified by police as Kinyeti Charles of East 54th Street in Brooklyn.

Police say the crash happened in the middle of rush hour at about 5:30 p.m.