Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Midtown Manhattan
Manhattan

Embracing love, not hate: Cardinal Timothy Dolan holds ‘Stand Up Sunday’ Mass against antisemitism at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral

By Posted on
Cardinal Dolan embraces woman at Stand Up Sunday Mass against antisemitism
Cardinal Timothy Dolan united with members of the Jewish community during Sunday Mass at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral to denounce Antisemitism.
Photo by Dean Moses

Cardinal Timothy Dolan united with members of the Jewish community on Sept. 7 during Sunday Mass at Midtown’s Saint Patrick’s Cathedral to denounce antisemitism.

Dubbed “Stand Up Sunday,” the event was part of a nationwide action aimed at raising awareness of Antisemitism, which has only become more prevalent since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. The American Jewish Committee’s State of Antisemitism in America 2024 report, published in February 2025, found that 33% of Jewish individuals stated they had been the victim of antisemitic acts.

Inside the iconic house of worship located on 5th Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets, Cardinal Dolan called on his flock to stand in defiance of hate nearly two years removed from the Oct. 7 attacks.

“This is an extraordinary event of friendship and reconciliation,” Dolan said. ”We need embraces, and we have got this venomous hatred against all religions, it seems, but especially against our brothers and sisters in the faith, the Jews. I can’t figure it out. I don’t know, it gets to you.”

Inside the iconic house of worship located on 5th Avenue between 50 and 51 Streets, Cardinal Dolan called on his flock to stand in defiance of hate.Photo by Dean Moses
Inside the iconic house of worship located on 5th Avenue between 50 and 51 Streets, Cardinal Dolan called on his flock to stand in defiance of hate.Photo by Dean Moses

“Stand up Sunday” was organized by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, who handed special pins to parishioners to mark the occasion and show support, along with Appeal of Conscience foundation. Following the Mass, Dolan met with Karen Schneier Dresbach of Appeal of Conscience foundation, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, and other leaders of faith.

“It’s like 99.99% of the world wants love and reconciliation and peace and dignity and sacredness of life, and this tiny party of hate and bigotry seems to win out,” Dolan said. “When I went to one of the synagogues, I got a letter from a young Jewish woman after the October 7 horror. She was really scared, and her kids were scared.”

Rabbi Potasnik thanked Dolan for his support of the Jewish people.

“We could not have a better friend than Cardinal Dolan. A great friend. An honorary Jew is a matter of fact, I tell you,” Potasnik said.

Other houses of worship throughout the city, such as Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, Parish of Corpus Christi – Notre Dame, Saint Thomas Church, St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, and more, also participated in the day of action.

Stand up Sunday” was organized by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, who handed special pins to parishioners to mark the occasion and show support, along with Appeal of Conscience foundation.Photo by Dean Moses
. Following the Mass, Donlan met with Karen Schneier Dresbach of Appeal of Conscience foundation, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, and other leaders of faith.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More Midtown Manhattan News

More from around NYC