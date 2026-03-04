Higher authority: Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Reverend A.R. Bernard sworn in as new NYPD Co-Chief Chaplains

Former Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan and Reverend A.R. Bernard were sworn-in Wednesday as the new NYPD Co-Chief Chaplains in a ceremony at department headquarters.

Two men of the cloth are now wearing NYPD shields as co-chief chaplains, serving as spiritual leaders of New York’s Finest.

Former Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Reverend A.R. Bernard were sworn in for duty to their new posts in a ceremony at One Police Plaza.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch first announced the would-be appointments last month during her State of the NYPD address in Midtown. On March 4, hundreds of police officials and religious leaders flocked to One Police Plaza’s main auditorium to witness both men’s official minting.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, City Council Speaker Julie Menin and former Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell were among the dignitaries in attendance. Taking to the stage, Mayor Mamdani stated that cops are forced to carry a heavy burden, something that religious leaders like Dolan and Bernard help alleviate.

“Often when New Yorkers turn to for clarity and for comfort, they are not turning to their elected officials. They are, in fact, turning to their faith leaders. I know that I’m speaking to a set of New Yorkers who need that guidance and grace more than most because of the great expectations that are placed upon each of you,” Mamdani said. “It can also feel like a burden. That burden was never meant to be carried on one set of shoulders.”

“For over 127 years, the chaplains of the NYPD have held the great responsibility of lifting that burden, of ensuring that no officer is forced to carry the weight of duty alone,” he added.

For Tisch, when former NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass died in October, deciding who could take his place was difficult. Still, she shares that she felt that both Dolan and Bernard held her friend in high esteem and shared similar qualities, making them the right fit for the job.

“Today, Cardinal Dolan and Reverend Bernard step into that responsibility. They are being brought forward, not only because of the titles they hold, but because of the lives that they have lived and the people that they have led for decades. They have shaped the moral and religious landscape of this city. Yes, they come from different traditions, they preach in different sanctuaries, they lead different communities, yet, both have spent their lives holding firm to their faith while helping those in their care,” Tisch said. “They didn’t need these roles. That’s precisely why it matters so much that they accepted them.”

Dolan served as the Archbishop of New York between 2009 and February of this year; his resignation was accepted by Pope Leo XIV in December, and Archbishop Ronald Hicks succeeded him last month in the post as the spiritual leader of 2.8 million Catholics in Manhattan, Bronx, Staten Island and numerous upstate counties.

Meanwhile, Bernard is the founder and lead pastor at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, which counts more than 37,000 members. He has been an instrumental figure in the Brooklyn and religious communities for decades, having served as president of the Council of Churches of the City of New York, and on the boards of the Brooklyn Public Library and the city’s Economic Development Corporation.

Bernard pledged to be there for cops in their times of need.

“The moments of pressure, fatigue, danger and grief, what sustains an officer is not only training and policy, but character, conscience and a grounded sense of purpose. My commitment is to help strengthen those inner resources to be a steady, trusted presence in times of both crisis and reflection,” Bernard said. “I look forward to working closely with the Commissioner as she leads with courage, clarity and compassion.”

Dolan also addressed the room full of cops, laying out his plan to lead the NYPD’s faithful.

“My duty will be to affirm life, the goodness and lightness, as you do your best to stop the death, the evil and darkness,” Dolan said. “I guess now I have two badges, this shield from the NYPD, and the cross.”