NYPD release photo of suspect in fatal shooting of Carey Gabay, aide to Cuomo

Police released a new surveillance photo on Tuesday of a man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in September.

Carey Gabay was hit in the head by a stray bullet on Sept. 7 as he participated in the J’ouvert festivities in Crown Heights before the West Indian Day celebrations. He was caught in the crossfire between two gangs just before 3:40 a.m., police have said.

He died at Kings County Hospital after about nine days on life support.

The image released on Tuesday accompanies a $22,500 reward, which includes $10,000 from the Mayor’s office, and $10,000 from the NYPD, for the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

An additional video was released in October of the suspect, but it was dark.

Gabay attended Harvard Law School and served as the First Deputy General Counsel at Empire State Development until his death. He joined Cuomo’s administration in 2011.