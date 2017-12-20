Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña will be stepping down from her post as leader of the nation’s largest school district, a city official said Wednesday night.

Fariña, 74, started as a classroom teacher in a Brooklyn public school and rose the ranks to principal, superintendent and deputy chancellor. She took over as schools chancellor in 2014.

Fariña is expected to officially announce her retirement on Thursday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Fariña could leave before the end of the school year, which is over in June. Insiders had long believed Fariña — who was lured out of previous retirement by Mayor Bill de Blasio — would not remain for his second term.

During Fariña’s tenure, city schools have seen improvements in test scores and graduation rates. She helped implement de Blasio’s signature Pre-K for All initiative, which provides free preschool to 4-year-olds who live in the city.

She also headed an ambitious three-year plan to aid some of the city’s most troubled schools, known as the Renewal Schools program. While some of the 94 schools showed progress, several others have been closed or merged.