Cashless tolls coming to Marine Parkway, Cross Bay bridges

No cash will be accepted for tolls on two Rockaways bridges starting in the second half of next year, the MTA said Wednesday.

Currently, only the Henry Hudson Bridge has electronic-only tolls. Owners of vehicles without an E-ZPass are billed by the MTA, which photographs their license plates.

The Marine Parkway and Cross Bay Bridges will join the Henry Hudson in 2016, according to a spokesman.

The new program is expected to cost $26 million to implement, MTA documents show. The plan will be adopted in April 2016 following a public comment period, the spokesman said.

The toll rate is $2.08 for EZPass and $4 for cash.

The Henry Hudson eliminated cash tolls in 2012 to slash waits for drivers. Some vehicle owners who use the Henry Hudson haven’t been paying the bills they get in the mail.

The state DMV recently proposed suspending cars’ registration if drivers don’t pay five overdue tolls or fees within 18 months and ignore notices to pay what they owe.