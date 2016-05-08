Catholic priest shot in South Ozone Park, Queens, NYPD say

The man appeared to be an innocent bystander, police said.

A Catholic priest was shot in South Ozone Park, Queens, on May 8, 2016, authorities said. Photo Credit: iStock

A 49-year-old Catholic priest was shot in the arm in Queens early Sunday as he was heading home, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, appeared to be an innocent bystander who was hit in his right arm just before 12:20 a.m. as he was trying to hail a cab in South Ozone Park, police said.

He told investigators that he was heading home from a social event when he heard the shots. He said he has been a priest since 1999, a law enforcement official said.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital Center in stable condition. There were no arrests as of Sunday.

