Cats audition for Broadway

Two adorable kittens are ready for their Broadway debut.

Alfonso and Louis, from the Humane Society of New York, have been chosen to act in a revival of “You Can’t Take It with You,” which begins previews this month.

Chosen from 14 felines, Alfonso, an 8-week-old who arrived at the humane society as a 1-day-old, blew his audience away at yesterday’s audition.

“They all seemed OK but Alfonso had the star quality,” said HSNY executive director Sandra DeFeo. “[He] stood out the most.”

At the audition at the Longacre Theatre, the cats were tested to see how they behaved sitting on a desk with a bowl of food while an actress typed on an old-fashioned typewriter. Sounds of potential audiences were also simulated.

Alfonso’s brother, Louis, was chosen for a smaller role; he’ll be playing in a box before an actor takes both kittens away, and may serve as Alfonso’s understudy.