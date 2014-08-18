Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Cats audition for Broadway

NOELANI MONTERO.Special to amNewYork
August 18, 2014
1 min read

Alfonso stood out from the feline crowd.

Two adorable kittens are ready for their Broadway debut.

Alfonso and Louis, from the Humane Society of New York, have been chosen to act in a revival of “You Can’t Take It with You,” which begins previews this month.

Chosen from 14 felines, Alfonso, an 8-week-old who arrived at the humane society as a 1-day-old, blew his audience away at yesterday’s audition.

“They all seemed OK but Alfonso had the star quality,” said HSNY executive director Sandra DeFeo. “[He] stood out the most.”

At the audition at the Longacre Theatre, the cats were tested to see how they behaved sitting on a desk with a bowl of food while an actress typed on an old-fashioned typewriter. Sounds of potential audiences were also simulated.

Alfonso’s brother, Louis, was chosen for a smaller role; he’ll be playing in a box before an actor takes both kittens away, and may serve as Alfonso’s understudy.

NOELANI MONTERO.Special to amNewYork

View all posts

You may also like