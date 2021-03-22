Caught in the crossfire: Unarmed civilian shot by drive-by terrorizers in the Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD have released new details about a dramatic three-car drive-by in the Bronx. Only two of the cars involved were gunfire exchange criminals, with a third, wrong-place-wrong-time civilian driver caught in the crossfire.

The incident occurred on March 14 at approximately 5 a.m., on the southbound section of the Major Deegan Expressway approaching Exit 15, authorities report.

NYPD have confirmed that a black Mercedes occupied by an unidentified driver and at least one 27-year-old female passenger and an unidentified driver of a Black Range Rover SUV were the players in this crime.

The driver of the Range Rover shot the 27-year-old woman in the back. Another bullet went astray, missing the Mercedes target and misfiring into the unrelated Ford model car of a 35-year-old civilian man who was shot in the leg.

The Mercedes and Range Rover sped away from the scene, authorities report, dropping the female victim at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem by private means where she received treatment and was described as in stable condition.

EMS arrived at the scene to attend to the unarmed crossfire victim, transporting him to NYC Health+ Hospitals/Lincoln where be was registered as stable.

No motive has yet been released for the crime and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the drivers of the Range Rover or Mercedes can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.