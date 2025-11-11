Chair of NYPD watchdog CCRB resigns after months long feud with police union

The chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), an independent NYPD watchdog tasked with investigating and reviewing complaints against cops, abruptly resigned last week after a long feud with the police union.

For over a month, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) has called for the removal of Dr. Mohammad Khalid, whom the union has dubbed “biased” against cops. As a board member, Dr. Khalid participated in voting to substantiate allegations against officers, and according to the PBA, he has among the highest numbers of votes against officers of all, at 95% from January to September.

“The blatant bias at the CCRB makes it harder for cops to protect New Yorkers,” the PBA wrote on X. “The board is stacked with members who vote against cops almost 100% of the time.”

On Oct. 31, the PBA wrote a letter to Mayor Eric Adams, demanding that he remove Dr. Khalid, as they claim he also held a separate position on Staten Island Community Board 2 — which, they argued, not only violates his eligibility to hold the seat but also renders any cases he oversaw invalid.

“As a Board Member with a conflict of interest, Dr. Khalid improperly participated in those panels and undeniably influenced the outcome of countless cases where CCRB substantiated and recommended discipline of alleged misconduct. His participation in these determinations are extremely problematic as substantiations are used as the basis for charges against the officer, as well as the ultimate disciplinary determination by the NYPD, and they follow police officers for the remainder of their careers as they are both publicly available and incorporated into their personnel file,” part of the letter read.

On Nov. 7, the PBA got its wish when the CCRB announced that Dr. Khalid submitted his formal resignation, leaving his post as board chair.

“His tenure as Interim Chair of the CCRB saw great steps forward for the Agency. He advocated for an increased budget and headcount to help fulfill the work of civilian oversight of police. He led by example in letting the values of objectivity and impartiality guide his decision-making,” part of a statement released by the CCRB read. “He cared deeply about each case he reviewed, and he always sought to follow the law and the facts, no matter what. The CCRB and its entire staff wish him the best as he departs the Agency, and it thanks him for his tireless effort and the lasting impact he had as its leader.”

Sources with the PBA said they believe it was the organization’s pressure that led to the resignation. However, when reaching out for comment, the CCRB directed amNewYork back to the resignation announcement.

The blistering feud reached a boiling point last month when now-Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani stated that he would like to see final disciplinary powers removed from the police commissioner and placed in the hands of the CCRB, a proposal that Dr. Khalid championed.

“The whole discipline authority should be given to the CCRB,” Dr. Khalid said during an October City Council Hearing, “We are a tiger, but we don’t have the teeth.”

PBA President Patrick Hendry responded to the resignation by charging that every case in which Dr. Khalid was involved that adversely affected a police officer should be thrown out.

“Dr. Khalid’s biased voting record, his disregard for CCRB’s own rules and procedures, and his dangerous plan to strip away the police commissioner’s authority made it clear that police officers were never going to get fair treatment from CCRB under his watch,” Hendry said. “His resignation is an important first step, but much more is required to make CCRB into the impartial agency mandated by the City Charter. Dr. Khalid must be replaced by a fair-minded chair, and every case that went against a police officer should be thrown out.”

No successor to Khalid at the CCRB has yet been named.