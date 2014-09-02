CeeLo Green’s ‘The Good Life’ canceled

The show was reportedly cancelled due to poor ratings, not the recent Twitter controversy.

A woman’s group is applauding the cancellation of CeeLo Green’s reality show “The Good Life” after an online petition demanded that TBS and Time Warner dump it because of the star’s tweets suggesting a woman must be conscious in order to be raped, though a source affiliated with the show told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was based on the show’s tepid ratings.

UltraViolet, the anti-sexism organization that collected 32,000 signatures in less than three hours yesterday, received an email from Turner Broadcasting about the cancellation, said an UltraViolet spokeswoman.

In the tweets over Labor Day weekend, the “Lady Killer” singer, 39, equated rape to a home invasion and tweeted, “women who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!”

He apologized “for my comments being taken so far out of context” and temporarily deleted his account. The account was reinstated, but scrubbed of rape remarks.

Emails to Green’s management company and a Turner representative were not answered by press time.