State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is leading another legal coalition against the Trump administration that aims to ensure every American’s voice is heard.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have joined New York state and city in filing suit Tuesday against President Donald Trump and the Department of Commerce over the decision to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Schneiderman, whose office has sued the administration over issues such as the travel ban from Muslim-majority nations and the environment, said the question is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to undermine immigrant rights and will have long-term negative effects for all citizens.

“We argue with substantial evidence this is done to punish places like New York, where we welcome immigrants,” he said.

The suit argues that including the citizenship question was an arbitrary and capricious decision of the federal government. Moreover, the suit alleges that the move violates the enumerated powers granted to Congress in the Constitution. The attorney general said for years Census officials have struck down citizenship questions because it would lead to an undercount and result in less state funding, resources and House members.

Schneiderman, who was flanked by several New York elected officials, such as congress members Jerry Nadler, Nydia Velazquez and Carolyn Maloney at a news conference in Manhattan, said including the question would intimidate an already embattled immigrant community

“The prospect of someone saying ‘I’m from the Trump administration,’ and asking for citizenship status will invoke fear,” he said.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California to issue a preliminary injunction last week.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which approved the question, were unavailable for immediate comment, as were Census Bureau representatives.