Central Park attempted rape: Bike-riding creep sought for sexually assaulting woman

The suspect behind an attempted rape in Central Park on East Drive near the Lasker Rink on Oct. 26, 2024.

A bike-riding creep in Central Park who tried to rape a woman early on Saturday morning remains at large, police said.

The NYPD released on Sunday images of the perpetrator sought for the heinous attack, which occurred in the area of 85 East Drive, near the Lasker Rink, at about 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Law enforcement sources said the male suspect approached the victim, a 38-year-old woman, and then shoved her over a nearby metal fence.

Cops reported that the perpetrator punched the woman multiple times, then attempted to rape her. Police sources said the victim did not know her attacker.

Moments later, authorities said, the attacker fled on a bicycle that was last seen heading northbound on 5th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Central Park Precinct generally has few reported crimes, but major felonies are up 12.99% year-to-date through Oct. 20, according to the most recent CompStat report. There had been 87 felonies, including two rapes, year-to-date in the command, up from 77 felonies (including 2 rapes) reported at the same point last year.

Most of the crimes reported in the Central Park Precinct are robberies and grand larcenies, which account for 73 of the 87 felonies tallied this year. After a rash of thefts this past summer, the NYPD surged additional officers into the park.

Other sex crimes in the park year-to-date, however, are down from 17 last year to 11 this year, the latest CompStat report noted.

As for Saturday’s attempted rape case, the black-and-white images police released show the suspect on a bike while carrying what appears to be a large black delivery bag on his back.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.