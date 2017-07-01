Central Park driver fatally crashes into oak tree after cruising at high speed, police say

The 29-year-old man driver lost control on a curve in the road and jumped a curb, according to authorities.

A 29-year-old man died after slamming his car head on into an oak tree in Central Park on Friday night, according to the NYPD.

The man was driving his 2013 Nissan Altima at a high speed, south on West Drive near West 60th Street, when he lost control on a curve in the road, jumped a curb onto a grassy area and struck the tree, police said.

Police received a 911 call about the accident at about 11:13 p.m., they said. The identity of the man was not yet released pending family notification.

When police arrived at the scene the man was unconscious and was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.