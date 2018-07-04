Still searching for those behind an explosion in Central Park two years ago, the NYPD released an image of a yellow-and-gray La Unica “Tropical Crackers” plastic bag on Tuesday evening.

It was the two-year anniversary of the blast, which resulted in a young tourist losing much of his leg.

From Virginia, Connor Golden, 18, jumped off a rock near 60th Street on the east side of the park at about 10:50 a.m. on July 3, 2016, and stepped onto an explosive device inside a plastic bag. Golden spent several days in the hospital and had to have his leg amputated up to his knee.

In June 2017, police offered a reward of up to $40,000 for information on the explosion.

Investigators have said they believe the device, which did not have a timer, had been in the park for several days before it exploded, but didn’t know why.