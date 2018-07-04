LATEST PAPER
With Central Park 2016 explosion case still open, a photo is released by NYPD

An 18-year-old tourist lost much of his leg in the blast.

The NYPD released a photo on the two-year

The NYPD released a photo on the two-year anniversary of the Central Park explosion. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Still searching for those behind an explosion in Central Park two years ago, the NYPD released an image of a yellow-and-gray La Unica “Tropical Crackers” plastic bag on Tuesday evening.

It was the two-year anniversary of the blast, which resulted in a young tourist losing much of his leg.

From Virginia, Connor Golden, 18, jumped off a rock near 60th Street on the east side of the park at about 10:50 a.m. on July 3, 2016, and stepped onto an explosive device inside a plastic bag. Golden spent several days in the hospital and had to have his leg amputated up to his knee.

In June 2017, police offered a reward of up to $40,000 for information on the explosion.

Investigators have said they believe the device, which did not have a timer, had been in the park for several days before it exploded, but didn’t know why.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

