News With Central Park 2016 explosion case still open, a photo is released by NYPD An 18-year-old tourist lost much of his leg in the blast. The NYPD released a photo on the two-year anniversary of the Central Park explosion. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated July 4, 2018 11:31 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Still searching for those behind an explosion in Central Park two years ago, the NYPD released an image of a yellow-and-gray La Unica “Tropical Crackers” plastic bag on Tuesday evening. It was the two-year anniversary of the blast, which resulted in a young tourist losing much of his leg. From Virginia, Connor Golden, 18, jumped off a rock near 60th Street on the east side of the park at about 10:50 a.m. on July 3, 2016, and stepped onto an explosive device inside a plastic bag. Golden spent several days in the hospital and had to have his leg amputated up to his knee. In June 2017, police offered a reward of up to $40,000 for information on the explosion. Investigators have said they believe the device, which did not have a timer, had been in the park for several days before it exploded, but didn’t know why. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic $40G offered for info on last year’s Central Park explosion: NYPDInvestigators believe the suspect they are looking for has a chemistry background. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.