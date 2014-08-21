Central Park mugger putting victims in chokeholds

A Central Park mugger who puts his victims in a chokehold before stealing their bags is on the loose, police said Thursday.

The mugger, who has not been identified, first attacked on Monday, just before midnight, police said. He sneaked up on a 47-year-old man from behind near 74th Street and East Drive before wrapping his arm around his neck and pulling him to the ground, police said.

The suspect, described as being about 6-foot-5, then took the man’s backpack, with some of the victim’s debit and credit cards inside, and fled.

The same suspect is believed to have attacked another 47-year-old man early Wednesday morning, just before 12:30 a.m., police said. He started talking to the man in the same location inside the park but quickly placed him in a chokehold, police said.

He again dragged the man to the ground and stole his bag — and about $140 in cash inside the bag, police said.