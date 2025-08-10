Hochul signs bill renaming Central Park North subway station to honor Malcolm X

A popular subway station in the heart of an iconic Manhattan neighborhood has been renamed to honor racial justice advocate and prominent civil rights leader Malcolm X, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other elected officials announced on Sunday.

The subway station at 110th Street and Central Park North was renamed on Aug. 10 to 110th Street-Malcolm X Plaza during a ceremony at the Harlem-based station, which is home to the 2 and 3 trains.

During the event, which took place during the 51st annual Harlem Week celebration that runs through Aug. 17, Hochul signed S1204/A5339 legislation into law that acknowledges the station’s renaming.

Malcolm X lived in Harlem for over a decade, first in 1943 and then from 1954 until his assassination at age 39 in 1965. Born in Nebraska, he lived in several foster homes growing up. He also spent time in prison for criminal activities, including robbery.

He often preached in Harlem and spoke at major universities, including Harvard, according to biographical accounts.

Hochul also signed into law S7152A/A8220A, a bill that designates the Harlem Renaissance Cultural District as a region of cultural significance.

“One of the best ways to celebrate the rich history and community of Harlem is to recognize the contributions of Malcolm X and the Harlem Renaissance to New York and to the world,” Hochul said. “From the struggle for civil rights and equality to boundary-breaking cultural impacts of American icons like Zora Neale Hurston and Duke Ellington, Harlem has been at the center of progress in our nation for generations.”

Hochul described this year’s Harlem Week as “bittersweet” since the death of the event’s co-founder, Lloyd Williams, on Aug. 5.

“It is especially meaningful to be here as we celebrate Harlem Week and mourn the passing of its co-founder, Lloyd Williams, whose life was dedicated to championing this community,” she said.

NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins spoke at the ceremony, and referred to Malcolm X using his Muslim name.

“We gather not only to rename a station, but to honor El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, known to many as Malcolm X, an American visionary whose call for Black dignity, self-determination, and human rights reshaped this nation’s conscience,” she said.

NYC Transit President Demetrius Chrichlow put a spotlight on Malcolm X’s legacy and aligned it with the mission of the transit system.

“Malcolm X stood for freedom and equality, principles that directly align with our mission at NYC Transit,” he said. “Now when riders come to the renamed station, they’ll be reminded of its namesake’s unwavering commitment to civil rights and the importance of standing up for what you believe in.”

Many Harlem community leaders attended the outdoor event, including local community board chairs and members.

Victor Edwards, chair of Manhattan Community Board 9, described Malcolm X as a “visionary leader” and “true inspiration” for the iconic neighborhood.

“The renaming of the 110th train station to the Malcolm X Plaza is truly an appropriate way to carry his legacy forward,” Edwards said. “It is our hope that all those passing through the plaza will recognize the brilliance of this remarkable American leader.”