Chain saw vandals cut down trees at Trump’s Bronx golf course: NYPD

The suspects scaled a fence at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Someone is arbor-ing resentment against President Donald Trump.

Two people scaled a fence at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx on Tuesday and cut down four trees with a chain saw, police said.

The suspects, who climbed into Trump’s namesake course in Throggs Neck at about 9:30 a.m., chopped down the 30-foot trees and then left the chain saw there.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

The 18-hole golf course features Jack Nicklaus Signature Design and has views of the skyline, according to the company. It has more than 7,400 yards of tees, fairways and greens.

A representative for Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment.